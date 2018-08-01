WATCH | Siyenza boss' home under hammer

A mink-and-manure property on a golf estate in Lanseria, Johannesburg, bought for R17m in 2014 by controversial Siyenza Group chief executive Bongani Mpeluza, is set to go under the hammer.

The state successfully applied for its attachment at the Grahamstown high court on Tuesday.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) applied for a preservation order after it emerged that the property was bought with the proceeds of a fraudulent transaction.

The property is in the Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate built on golf legend Gary Player’s original farm.

In February 2014, Mpeluza’s company was awarded R119m by municipal infrastructure support agency (Misa) to build 66,000 ventilated improved pit (VIP) toilets at six local municipalities under the jurisdiction of Amathole District Municipality (ADM).