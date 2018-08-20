East London vehicle producer honours its women workers

MORE than 400 women at the Mercedes-Benz South Africa East London plant exchanged their overalls and safety boots for a fabulous look to attend the Women's Day celebrations hosted by the manufacturer in their honour on Saturday.

The women, who were among the company's labourers, apprentices and top management flocked to the Imbizo auditorium which had been transformed into a picture perfect picnic in the sun.

While the event was not all fun and games, MBSA divisional manager of finance and controlling Taryn Woodbridge said they aimed to inspire, empower and celebrate the women who often worked throughout the day and night on the plant.

“Our theme this year is “Women empowering Women” and we're honoured to have had Phumza Gcanga as our guest speaker to share her story of success with us.

“Every two years we alternate our celebrations from either being during the week or on weekends to try and get as many women to be part of the day because we want to reaffirm unity among them and to create a sisterhood where we can stand together and support one another and also learn through other women's stories,” she said.

Gcanga, a businesswoman who has owned her own filling station for more than 12 years, has paved the way for many others in the petroleum industry.

She owns the Sasol station in Abottsford including the recently opened Tyger Wheel and Tyre and two restaurant outlets, Steers and Fishaways in Abbotsford. She is also a shareholder of Sasol Ngcobo.

Gcanga attributes her success to being open to learning, hard work and having a hands-on approach.

“My husband had a construction company and his bookkeeper was often absent and he would often ask me to intervene, and I had to learn the ropes, which I did,” she said.

Gcanga, a former teacher, said the department of education was also retrenching at the time so she decided to pursue her own venture.

Over the years, Gcanga has scooped various awards, including 2014 winner of the Regional Business Women Association’s Awards in the Entrepreneur Category and in 2013 she became the South African Petroleum Retailers Association's chairperson for the East London, Border-Kei Region, among others.

“The road to success is not easy; it's an ongoing task which you always need to improve, especially when you are providing a service and are always working with people.”