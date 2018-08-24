Jonas said he had informed Nene that he was to be fired when they met on a balcony of the Treasury building in Pretoria. They had met on the balcony because they believed the department had been bugged by rogue security operatives.

“He suggested he should resign‚ because he was going to be fired in any event‚” Jonas told the commission.“I told him we should remain in our positions and ‘fight on’‚ if only to hold the line for the finance department. He agreed with my proposal.”

Jonas said that on the day Nene was fired – December 9 2015 – he had once more opposed signing off on a deal to build a fleet of nuclear reactors. At the time it was speculated that the nuclear build could cost as much as R1-trillion.

In his testimony to the commission‚ Jonas said: “The pressure on us from former president Zuma and other members of the Cabinet to approve the nuclear deal was immense‚ and was ultimately the trigger for Mr Nene’s dismissal on 9 December 2015‚ after he again refused to back the deal at a cabinet meeting that day.”

Jonas told of how he found out about Nene’s dismissal. “Mr Nene sent me a text message in which he said that the ‘axe has fallen’.”

Jonas said that Zuma had then told him that he had appointed Des van Rooyen to replace Nene.

“I asked him how he thought Mr van Rooyen would be capable of performing the job and cope with the financial markets. President Zuma said that I was there to help him.”

Van Rooyen was removed as finance minister after three days following pressure on Zuma from top ANC and business leaders. - BusinessLIVE