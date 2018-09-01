A KFC ad featuring car-spinning is a finger-lickin’ dud‚ the ad watchdog has ruled.

The Advertising Standards Authority said the disregard for safety shown in the TV ad meant it must be scrapped.

Consumer Jacqui Abrahams complained to the watchdog that the ad “normalises a very dangerous activity in which people have been killed in South Africa”.

KFC responded that during the shooting of the scene‚ for an ad promoting its Lunch Box products‚ it took numerous safety precautions.

These included filming in a closed and controlled facility‚ building a barricade between the vehicle and people and employing a professional driver.

The ASA directorate said: “[KFC] further explained that the intention of the advertisement was to tap into popular culture and speak to the audience in ways that are relatable.

“[It] also submitted that car-spinning was recognised in 2014 as a motor sport‚ and now is accepted by Motor Sport South Africa‚ the World Motor Sports Confederation and the Olympic committee.