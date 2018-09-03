Agrisa to meet top 6 of ANC committee

An Agrisa senior official has told farmers in East London that they will meet with the ANC top six national executive committee members on Friday, to “persuade” the party not to go ahead with the planned amendment of section 25 of the constitution for the purpose of land expropriation without compensation.

Agri-Eastern Cape’s Brent McNamara told an estimated 500 farmers in Gonubie last Thursday that he believed a compromise would “unfortunately” have to be reached, “like what happened in 1994”.

McNamara did not explain the compromise he said was reached during the negotiations prior to the 1994 transition period.

However, numerous attempts to confirm the Friday meeting with ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe, were unsuccessful.

McNamara told the farmers that: “We are not naive, we know we are not in control of the political processes, but we also do believe that there is a possibility there will be changes in the constitution.

“We also believe there will be some compromise reached and unfortunately for you ladies and gentlemen, we will have to reach that compromise.

“We cannot destroy this country, we have to find a settlement just like what happened in 1994.”

He added, sparking a few giggles: “Some of our members have said ‘don’t look at their [ANC NEC members] lips because the minute they start moving they are lying’.”