Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says he is due to present economic structural reforms and a stimulus package that he believes will pull the economy out of a technical recession.

His announcement came after it emerged that the South African economy had slipped into its first technical recession in nine years following Stats SA’s announcement on Tuesday that the country’s gross domestic product had shrunk by 0.7% in the second quarter of 2018. The GDP drop followed a revised fall of 2.6% in the first quarter of this year.

“We are in recession. We reported a contraction in the first quarter even with revisions and now in the second quarter with a fall of 0.7%‚ we are in recession‚” statistician-general Risenga Maluleke said in Pretoria on Tuesday.

This is despite expectations from many economists that SA would narrowly miss a recession. The Bloomberg consensus was for 0.6% growth.

A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of declining gross domestic product (GDP) and points to a prolonged slowdown in economic activity‚ which stunts job creation and damps investment.

Nene said while government was disappointed by the latest economic figures‚ he was confident the economic structural reforms and measures to stimulate the economy he was due to table in parliament in October would help pull South Africa out of the woods.