The pain of not having a job ends for 28 young East Londoners
The stress and frustration that comes with unemployment is now a thing of the past for 28 young East Londoners.
The group started their weeklong induction at KGI Holdings, a contact centre agency at the East London IDZ, on Monday.
They are KGI’s first group of agents, after successfully completing the company’s recruitment processes.
The Dispatch got to witness the excitement that filled the group’s induction hall on Tuesday morning.
KGI’s human capital director Fezile Solombela said the 28 had been selected through a training partnership the company has with the non-profit Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator.
All the applicants went through an eight-week bridging course where they gained foundational ethics and skills necessary for their workplace environment.
We need cohesion with the municipality and government to make it happen. No one company can bring about the change needed; it is a collaborative effort.
“Forty young people received the training, but only 28 were selected as permanent employees at KGI. They could be contact centre agents today but they could find themselves in a completely different division in a year’s time.”
Solombela said while regular call centres dealt largely with debt collection, KGI contact centre provided services for national and international clients across multiple business industries.
KGI CEO Antoinette Eckersley said the company aspired to a 3,000-seater centre in their near future.
“We need cohesion with the municipality and government to make it happen. No one company can bring about the change needed; it is a collaborative effort. Eastern Cape had zero business process outsourcing industries yet the work we do can bring about large scale change quickly.”
Sivuyisiwe Msila from Quigney, who matriculated in 2010, has worked part-time jobs since dropping out of her BCom studies at the University of Johannesburg in 2015 due to a lack of funds.
“I’ve been unemployed since the beginning of the year and I was very happy to be selected for the bridging programme in July. It’s been such an exciting time and I’ve gained a lot of skills for the workplace.”
For Sibongile Platyi of Mzamomhle township in Gonubie, the new job is a much needed affirmation.
“This journey has been a mind-changing experience. I’m so excited. My first job feels like the first step of a successful career,” Platyi said.
