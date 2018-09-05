The pain of not having a job ends for 28 young East Londoners

The stress and frustration that comes with unemployment is now a thing of the past for 28 young East Londoners.

The group started their weeklong induction at KGI Holdings, a contact centre agency at the East London IDZ, on Monday.

They are KGI’s first group of agents, after successfully completing the company’s recruitment processes.

The Dispatch got to witness the excitement that filled the group’s induction hall on Tuesday morning.

KGI’s human capital director Fezile Solombela said the 28 had been selected through a training partnership the company has with the non-profit Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator.

All the applicants went through an eight-week bridging course where they gained foundational ethics and skills necessary for their workplace environment.