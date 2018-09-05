WATCH | Hilarious! This guy takes a dig at Woolies' R54 loaf of bread
A South African vlogger and Facebook user who calls himself Devdondidit found a loaf of bread at Woolworths for R54 - and decided to make a video about it.
In the video‚ discussing the price‚ he asks: "Did Jesus bake this bread?"
He says it's his first day on a diet so he thought‚ "Let me come to Woolworths and buy me gluten-free bread." And then he saw the price.
We have contacted Woolworths for comment and are awaiting its reponse.
