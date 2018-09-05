WATCH | Widows march to relay grievances with Sars over taxation

Emotions ran high outside the Sars building as scores of Eastern Cape widows who travelled from far and wide marched to make their grievances against Sars heard.

More than 100 women clad in black - the colour commonly worn by widows in African cultures to mark the deaths of their spouses - accused Sars of unfairly taxing them and plundering their pension funds.

The widows chanted, sang and some were in tears as they asked Sars officials if their crime was losing their loved ones.

The widows gathered outside Road Lodge in Selborne and braved the scorching heat as they marched to Sars offices in Chiselhurst carrying a large banner reading "Abahlolokazi Base Mzansi- Afrika" [The widows of South Africa].

Most of them also held placards reading: "Is it a crime to be a widow?"