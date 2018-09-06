Lawyers ‘savaging’ realtors

Commission-discounting real estate agencies, mainly owned by lawyers, are savaging the traditional agencies over the latter’s high commission rates, ranging from 7% and sometimes up to 10%, depending on the complexity of the deal.

As the fight gets nasty, the likely outcome will be commission cuts by all agencies, says attorney Laila Conlon, whose legal firm incorporates Conlon Prop, a 3.5% agency.

“There is no way realtors, mainly the big franchise operations, should be charging the amounts they do,” says Ernst de la Querra, principal of 3%.com, and an attorney.

He is scathing about commissions.

“They simply cannot justify it. Many sellers are cash-strapped and the situation is getting worse. Reducing cost is common sense, but especially so for desperate sellers, who simply have to sell for their financial survival. Why, sellers should be asking themselves, should they pay much more than they need to? Commission on a R1m home is R70,000. Why give away R35,000?”