Trade union Solidarity has accused Sasol of excluding white workers from a share scheme.

In a letter to the two CEOs of Sasol, Bongani Nqwababa and Stephen Cornell‚ Solidarity accused the company’s management of ignoring white workers in a staff benefit share scheme.

The union declared a dispute against Sasol at the beginning of the year‚ objecting to the exclusion of white employees from Sasol Khanyisa Phase 2‚ which was launched in June this year.

The dispute led to the union embarking on a strike‚ which began last week.

In its explanatory note on the share scheme‚ Sasol said employee participants in the Sasol Khanyisa Phase 1 were all permanent Sasol employees‚ regardless of race‚ tenure or seniority‚ who were participants of the previous Sasol Inzalo scheme and who were still actively employed on June 1‚ 2018.