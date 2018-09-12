JUST IN | Taxi drivers blockade buses at EL's Windmill station

East London taxi drivers blockaded incoming and outgoing buses at the Windmill bus station near the beachfront in protest of buses "operating without permits" on Wednesday morning.

The taxi drivers, who form part of different taxi association, held hostage an Eagle Liner bus carrying six passengers from Cape Town on its way to Mthatha. Police said the bus was unroadworthy and it's driver did not have a public drivers permit.

Passengers from the bus were moved into taxis and Eagle Liner bus officials were ordered to pay R2,500 for the passengers to be transported to Mthatha.

Taxi driver, Nowel Morrison, said they want traffic officials to check some of the buses.

“When it is us, we get stopped and get fined if we do not have permits to transport people,”said Morrison.

East London Police spokesperson Hazel Mqala, who was at the scene, said the bus certified to carry 70 passengers had no public driver’s permit and was ordered to pay R1,000 and will go for roadworthy test.

Eagles Liner was not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story.