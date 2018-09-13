Novel tourism route opens new doors

Venture to benefit SMMEs and offer tourists a different experience

Nine tourism establishments rolled up their sleeves and took the initiative to offer a new tourism route called the East London Urban and Cultural Experience, in a fresh, new launch of Tourism Month yesterday. The initiative was welcomed by the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism agency, which partnered with the SMMEs to launch Tourism Month, with activities and adventure, at the Drifters Raceway in Cambridge.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.