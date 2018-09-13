Novel tourism route opens new doors
Venture to benefit SMMEs and offer tourists a different experience
Nine tourism establishments rolled up their sleeves and took the initiative to offer a new tourism route called the East London Urban and Cultural Experience, in a fresh, new launch of Tourism Month yesterday. The initiative was welcomed by the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism agency, which partnered with the SMMEs to launch Tourism Month, with activities and adventure, at the Drifters Raceway in Cambridge.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.