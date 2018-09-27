Business

Irate resident reports East London airport over time limit

By Mbali Tanana - 27 September 2018

East London Airport has received a lashing from feisty pensioner Ellen Ettinger, 75, for snipping the time allowed for motorists in the drop-and-go zone to only five minutes.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Tete gets into shape for his Russian date
State Capture Inquiry - Day 16: Hearings into allegations of state capture ...
X