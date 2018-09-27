Maimane accused the ANC of being at the heart of state capture and making the act its own policy.

“When you read ANC documents‚ they were intent to capture the state. State capture is an act of corruption. You take the resources of the people of the country to the benefit of a few individuals who are politically connected‚ at the expense of the people of this country. Our call here today is that the ANC must come and appear [before the commission].

“We wrote legally to the ANC and certainly to the commission itself and said that we demand that the ANC must come and appear before the commission. If we are going to ensure that state capture never happens again‚ then we must ensure that the ANC is held to account in this regard. It is not ironic to note the fact that no one has been arrested‚ because it is a factional battle within the ANC. We refuse to say the resources of South Africa must be captured by a faction of the ANC‚” he said.

Ramaphosa recently told Parliament that it would be his “greatest pleasure” to testify before the commission of inquiry into state capture.

Ramaphosa made the undertaking while responding to oral questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).Officials from the country’s four commercial banks have testified on how senior ANC officials invited them to the party's headquarters at Luthuli House to discuss the closure of the Gupta bank accounts.

Among the people who attended the meeting were party leaders Gwede Mantashe‚ Enoch Godongwana and Jessie Duarte. There was also another meeting‚ led by then-minister of mineral resources Mosebenzi Zwane‚ in which bank official were pressured to retract their decision to close the Gupta accounts.

DA shadow minister of public enterprise Natasha Mazzone‚ who accompanied Maimane‚ welcomed the treaty signed by South Africa with the United Arab Emirates which deals with mutual legal assistance and extradition treaties.

“This treaty has to be ratified by Parliament before it can take full effect. Yesterday the DA wrote to the speaker calling for an urgent sitting of Parliament so that we can have this treaty ratified. The Guptas have nowhere left to run or hide.”