Upbeat US economic data is fuelling the expectation that the US Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates‚ the effects of which tend to draw capital flows away from emerging markets.

Foreigners were net sellers of local bonds to the value of almost R5-billion over the past week‚ contributing to the sharp drop in the value of the rand.

Non-residents hold the biggest share of the local debt‚ at about 40%‚ leaving SA exposed when sentiment sours towards emerging markets.

While headline US nonfarm payrolls data disappointed on Friday‚ the wages growth met expectations‚ fuelling the expectation that the US will continue on its hiking cycle.

“Friday night’s US payrolls report was a minor disappointment‚ but in no way a game changer‚” said Michael Every‚ analyst at Rabobank International in a note.

“Headline jobs growth was significantly weaker than expected due to weather-related disruptions at 134‚000 versus [a] 185‚000 consensus‚ but average earnings were in line at 2.8% year on year‚ while the unemployment rate… dropped to a new cyclical low of 3.7%‚ the best reading for 37 years.”

A weaker rand comes at the time when international oil prices are elevated‚ raising the prospect of much higher inflation.

The weaker local currency also pushes up the cost of imports‚ such as fuel‚ although it benefits the tourism sector and exporters.

At 8.27am‚ the rand was at R14.9078 to the dollar from R14.7975‚ at R17.1401 to the euro from R17.0505 and at R19.4860 to the pound from R19.4222. The euro was at $1.1497 from $1.1523.