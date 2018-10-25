Plaza real fillip for rural Peddie’s jobless
More than 300 jobs have been created for the people of Peddie with the recent development of the R30m Peddie Plaza Shopping Centre. The new centre, developed as a joint venture between local businessmen Mark Povey, Neil Owen and A and J Properties, boasts a number of clothing stores including Jet, Rage, Pep and giant retail company, Boxer – which has brought their supermarket and liquor outlet – as the anchoring tenant.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.