Plaza real fillip for rural Peddie’s jobless

More than 300 jobs have been created for the people of Peddie with the recent development of the R30m Peddie Plaza Shopping Centre. The new centre, developed as a joint venture between local businessmen Mark Povey, Neil Owen and A and J Properties, boasts a number of clothing stores including Jet, Rage, Pep and giant retail company, Boxer – which has brought their supermarket and liquor outlet – as the anchoring tenant.

