Two Eastern Cape men arrested over fake R200 notes

Two Eastern Cape men have been arrested and charged for being in possession of counterfeit bank notes in Mount Ayliff on Tuesday.

According to police spokeswoman Captain Mali Govender, police received information from community members about the crime.

“In the early hours of [Tuesday] members of the Maluti K9 unit received information of a possible syndicate who were dealing in counterfeit money, they immediately mobilised the Mount Ayliff highway patrol members and the team proceeded to the Phaphane locality.”

She said police found 18 fake R200 notes and one of the suspects arrested was wanted on a charge of fraud by the Ntabankulu police.

Both suspects will appear in court this week.