BCM planned power cuts

The electricity supply will be interrupted to consumers supplied by Buffalo City Metro in Wilsonia on Sunday from 7am to 5pm, weather permitting. City manager Andile Sihlahla said the alternate date for the outage is November 11.

He said the purpose of the interruption is for BCM to carry out maintenance at Barlow Rand Substation , Market Substation, Mercator Place Substation, Robbie de Lange Mini Substation, Clinimed Substation and Tek Refrigeration Substation. He said several businesses will be affected by the outage.

Residents have been warned to treat all apparatus as being live throughout the period as the power may be restored at any time.

“It is strongly recommended that all non-essential appliances be switched off or disconnected from the supply during this period in order to prevent damages thereto when the supply is restored,” Sihlahla said.