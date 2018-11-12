Bicycle manufacturer plans expansion

Factory produces its 1,000th bicycle

Berlin’s Real Bicycle Co celebrated its first milestone on Friday – their 1,000th product since opening their doors in February. The R20m bicycle factory, located in the Berlin Industrial Zone near King William’s Town, has created 20 jobs for people with disabilities, most of whom graduated from a three-year production technology course at the Mercedes-Benz SA training skills centre in East London.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.