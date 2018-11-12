Bicycle manufacturer plans expansion
Factory produces its 1,000th bicycle
Berlin’s Real Bicycle Co celebrated its first milestone on Friday – their 1,000th product since opening their doors in February. The R20m bicycle factory, located in the Berlin Industrial Zone near King William’s Town, has created 20 jobs for people with disabilities, most of whom graduated from a three-year production technology course at the Mercedes-Benz SA training skills centre in East London.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.