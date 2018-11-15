Business

EXPLAINED | How Discovery’s new bank will work

By Angelique Ardé - 15 November 2018
The Discovery Bank‚ which is due to launch in March 2019‚ will be a completely digital “behavioural bank”
The Discovery Bank‚ which is due to launch in March 2019‚ will be a completely digital “behavioural bank” and the latest manifestation of Discovery’s shared-value insurance model‚ it was announced on Wednesday.

Discovery chief executive Adrian Gore says the bank is built on the tried and tested Vitality model: behaviour that is good for business is good for consumers and for society.

