New one-stop shop to doll up

Brainchild of four EL women to cater for women’s every beauty

Four East London businesswomen got together to give their clients a unique experience at The Doll House, a new boutique that aims to cater for all the beauty needs of any woman. With locally made designer clothes for all shapes and sizes available at Mayhem by May Brown, a trendy hair studio by Anre Erasmus, makeup by Kelly May and skincare and body pampering at Complexions by owner Lindsay Schultz, the new business on the block has all the prerequisites to be any woman’s one-stop shop to doll ...

