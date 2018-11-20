Insurance company Momentum has received a severe backlash from South Africans‚ including a warning from Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and a tweet from former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

Its refusal to pay out on the death of a client murdered in a hijacking incident has sparked public outrage and some policy cancellations.

"Please warn #Momentum‚" Malema said in a tweet posted on Monday.

The insurance giant refused to pay out the life cover claim due to the client's failure to disclose a pre-existing medical condition.

Madonsela questioned Momentum's refusal to pay.

"This answer is perfectly legal. The question is‚ is it just and ethical? @Momentum_za must answer this question for itself in line with its commitment to doing business with integrity #IntegrityMatters‚" her tweet read.

Client Nathan Ganas's widow was expecting to receive a R2.4m life-cover payout from Momentum after Ganas was shot dead in a hijacking outside his Durban home in March last year.