Two companies to invest millions in EL, creating hundreds of jobs
A jewellery manufacturing company specialising in diamonds and a condom manufacturing company are coming to East London, bringing with them more than R500-million worth of investment and creating hundreds of jobs.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.