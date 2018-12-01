Super-suburb on cards

Developers plan to grow Kidd’s Beach into a revamped high-grade village

Within 10 years Kidd’s Beach, the quiet seaside hamlet, will become a super-suburb. “It will be East London’s first super-suburb,” said Tjaart van der Walt, founder and owner of MHG (Mission Holding Group) Property Development Specialists, which is developing Kidd’s Beach Green Estate and Kidd’s Beach Retail Centre.