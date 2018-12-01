Super-suburb on cards
Developers plan to grow Kidd’s Beach into a revamped high-grade village
Within 10 years Kidd’s Beach, the quiet seaside hamlet, will become a super-suburb. “It will be East London’s first super-suburb,” said Tjaart van der Walt, founder and owner of MHG (Mission Holding Group) Property Development Specialists, which is developing Kidd’s Beach Green Estate and Kidd’s Beach Retail Centre.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.