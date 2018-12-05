Investors are scared, but people aren’t scared enough for Rupert
Gloom pervaded Remgro’s AGM, not least since the chairman is determined to sit on the group’s R10bn cash
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.