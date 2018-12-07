MBSA unveils game changer

New Mercedes-Benz powerful vehicle a boon for the agricultural sector

PREMIUM

East London car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz South Africa has rolled out a new vehicle, a first for the South African market. The Mercedes-Benz Unimog U529 is specially designed to cater for the thriving agricultural sector which boasts more than 300,000 registered commercial farmers. Manufactured in Germany, the Mercedes-Benz trucks and buses division recently launched the Unimog in Winterton in KwaZulu-Natal where they exhibited the massive workhorse – an all-wheel drive all rounder, that promi...