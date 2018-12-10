Floyd Shivambu 'used influence' to get VBS Mutual Bank home loan - report
Did EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu “use his influence” with the management at now collapsed VBS Mutual Bank to secure a home loan to buy a house for his parents?
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.