Eastern Cape career app wins R3.5m from Google

An app with Eastern Cape roots has won millions in funding from Google. Gradesmatch, a comprehensive career guidance app co-founded by a former Bhisho High schoolboy, was named the South African winner of the first Google Impact Challenge in Africa. The web-based solution invented by University of Cape Town IT alumnus Unathi September, 29, who is from King William’s Town, and his partners, Rudzani Mulaudzi, 28, and Lebo Diale, 28, earned the trio a R3.