Tech sector in need of skills
IT, accounting, engineering jobs in high demand in the country, survey shows
Software development, IT, mid-level management, engineering and specialist accounting positions are what SA companies want to fill the most. With those in these positions steadily being snapped up by overseas businesses because of their skills and higher wage offers, the pressure is now on recruiting agencies to find, attract and persuade people in these fields to stay in the country.
