Work at R20bn key Umzimvubu project set to take off

Three key ventures projects which would to to unlock will help unlock economic opportunities for EC

A R20bn water project at Umzimvubu that will create hundreds of jobs in the Eastern Cape will start in earnest later this month. Economic affairs MEC Oscar Mabuyane made the announcement on Sunday, while also saying: “More work would be done in the new financial year, which starts in April.” He said the project, along with the oil refinery project dubbed Umthombo, as well as the construction of the N2 Wild Coast road, were key to unlocking “great economic opportunities for the people of this pr...