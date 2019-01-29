WATCH: What the inquiry into the PIC has discovered
The commission of inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has entered its second week with much focus on an unidentified whistle-blower who was the source of the e-mail leaks alleging that former CEO Dan Matjila was using the PIC’s money to fund a business owned by someone he was romantically involved with.
PIC inquiry spokesperson Thabi Leoka joined Business Day TV to discuss what has been revealed at the commission so far.
