Eskom tariff hikes ‘will destroy gold mining’
SA could lose all but one of its gold mines and shed 150,000 jobs if Eskom is allowed to charge a 15%/year tariff increase over three years
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.