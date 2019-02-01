Business

‘Stick your job’: Graduate says interviewer was like an abusive ex

PREMIUM
By Helena Horton - 01 February 2019

She says she was baffled to be offered the position after company chief tore into her personality

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

How a teen discovered Apple's FaceTime bug
Mantashe, Myeni and Mokonyane scored 'home upgrades' from Bosasa
X