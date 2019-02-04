GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares steady, dollar firm after upbeat US job data

Asia stocks hovered near four-month highs on Monday after a mixed performance on Wall Street at the close of last week, while the dollar firmed against the yen following strong US employment and manufacturing data.

Spread-betters expect European markets to start on a cautious note, with London's FTSE and Paris's CAC seen falling marginally and Frankfurt's DAX expected to open up a tad.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a shade weaker. It had scaled a four-month peak on Friday amid a surge by its global peers.

Trade was subdued with many of the region's markets closed for the Lunar New Year. China's financial markets are closed all week, while those in South Korea are shut until Thursday.

Hong Kong's stock exchange closed at midday, with the Hang Seng up 0.2 percent.