Impala Platinum leaps 12% after returning to profit

Impala Platinum’s share price surged to a 14-month high on Monday after the company said it had returned to profitability in the first half of its financial year.

The world's second-largest platinum producer was given a boost by the price of platinum group metals palladium and rhodium surging to multiyear highs as global demand outstrips supply.

The company's improved financial performance, however, has not altered plans to slash 13,000 jobs and close five of its 11 mines within two years.

Impala said it expected to report on February 28 that its headline earnings per share for the six months to end-December would be at least R2.92, a recovery from the matching period’s 21c headline loss per share.