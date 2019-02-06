High-fives for NFB Fund performance
The NFB Ci Stable Fund has won the Raging Bull Certificate for top performance on the basis of risk-adjusted returns by a domestic collective investment scheme in the sub-category SA Multi-Asset Low-Equity over the five-year period ending December. This comes after winning a certificate in the same category, and a Raging Bull Award for top performance by a domestic collective investment scheme on a risk-adjusted basis in the category Best SA Multi-Asset Equity Fund in 2016 and 2017.
