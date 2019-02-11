CAREERS | Ginger adds right spice to healthy life
“If there are two lessons from Ginger Love’s start that I can pass on to people wanting to launch a small company, the first is love the product, and the second is don’t go into debt,” co-founder of Ginger Love, Simon Klaasen, said.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.