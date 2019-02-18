Sugar tax has cost R1bn and should be shelved, industry says

Sugar-cane growers have called on finance minister Tito Mboweni to shelve the sugary beverages tax — which they say has cost the sugar industry nearly R1bn since it took effect on April 1 last year.

SA Cane Growers’ Association chair Graeme Stainbank urged that the health promotion levy be shelved pending a thorough assessment of its impact on the economy and jobs.

But Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat said the tax had just been introduced and would not be shelved, though it would be reviewed at some stage to assess its impact on the industry and on obesity.

The tax was introduced to dampen the consumption of sugary beverages which has adverse effects on health such as obesity.

By end-December the tax, which is fixed at 2.1c/g of sugar content exceeding 4g/100ml, had raised R2.3bn in revenue for the fiscus.