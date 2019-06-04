How SA’s No 1 became the Guptas’ No 9

“Ajay was telling the president that we are calling it ANN just as [he] suggested … Zuma seemed to appreciate that,” he said.

“I got a sense that they had a very good rapport with the president, they had very good ties. The Gupta brothers seemed to know everyone in [Zuma’s] family on a first-name basis. Zuma was very warm to them.”

Sundaram said he explained to Zuma how the station would cover local news, lifestyle, international news and sport.

Zuma is said to have instructed that there “should be no lampooning of politicians”.

“He asked us questions, kept a copy of the report, he said he would study it and said next time we meet he would provide further feedback … It was a shareholder review type of presentation,” Sundaram added.

The second meeting was again on a Sunday, a few weeks later in July. The same people are said to have attended.

This time, Zuma is said to have provided feedback on the first meeting and suggested what form the station’s editorial policy should take. He allegedly also approved the station’s logo and suggested the names of journalists and presenters the station should hire.

“Zuma wanted the station to be centred around him and the politicians who supported him,” Sundaram said.

“He said the mainstream media in the country was not doing, it was not giving an opportunity to come out with Zuma’s views so they needed a station that would propagate his side and the ANC’s side on news events. He wanted it to have a semblance of credibility. He said it should not block out rivals, political parties that were rivals.