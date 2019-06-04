IEC backs De Lille against 'DA lies'

The IEC has insisted that the DA breached the electoral code by refusing to apologise to former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille for claiming it had fired her.

Addressing a full bench at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg yesterday, the IEC said the opposition party had canvassed support using De Lille's name, which is in breach of the electoral code.

De Lille, who is now the minister of public works and infrastructure, lodged a complaint with the IEC against the DA, charging that the party had used its pre-election telemarketing campaign to spread lies about her.

The IEC found the DA to have violated the electoral code of conduct when it untruthfully told potential voters in a telemarketing election campaign that the party had fired her because she was "corrupt".

"The power to ensure free and fair elections must include, in our submission, the power to say that someone has breached the electoral code and must be directed to retract and that is all we are prepared to say," said the IEC's advocate Steven Bundlender.