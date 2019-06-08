Rand weaker as US-China trade war hog the spotlight

The rand was weaker this week as the market reacted to the US announcement that it would ease the ban on Chinese tech giant Huawei.

The US-China trade war continues to dominate global markets after Google suspended some of its business with Huawei, following it being blacklisted by the US last week. The US temporarily lifted the ban on the Chinese company on Tuesday morning, granting a 90-day licence for US companies to continue doing business with Huawei, Financial Times reported.