Early birds score with bestsellers

Tini is the founder of Xoliswa Tini Properties and known as one of East London’s real estate moguls, while Hogg is one of the city’s most successful restaurateurs who managed three of East London’s most popular eateries.

They will all be interviewed by summit facilitator Siki Mgabadeli – a freelance financial and current affairs journalist in SA.

“We have brought together the best business thinkers to the Eastern Cape to inspire innovation and business growth by delivering personal and professional insights that will give business owners a competitive edge in today’s global marketplace,” said Peremore-Oliver.

The early bird special, which ran from May 20 to June 7 and where tickets could be purchased for a discounted rate, has been extended to June 12.

Tickets are being sold at R3,250 per person or R31,000 per group of 10 until Wednesday. The normal rates of R3,400 per person or R32,500 per group of 10 will apply thereafter. The price of the ticket includes a goodie bag and a full day conference package, which includes arrival tea, mid-morning tea, lunch and a networking cocktail after the summit. There are also exhibition opportunities available.

