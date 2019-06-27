Disruption’s her stock in trade

East London property sales tycoon Xoliswa Tini, founder of Xoliswa Tini Property Services, is no stranger to the business phenomenon which is known as “disruption”.

“I’ve lived with disruption since I was a child in Burgersdorp. My grandmother regularly disrupted my afternoon by getting us out of the house and into the township, selling the goods she had baked.

“It was not a hobby for us. It kept us going. Survival, winning, coping; they are all the real backbones of disruption. It was a great lesson for me, and one that has kept me going in tough times.”

Tini said these early experiences had given her the foresight to look behind the curtain of uncertainty for the good often concealed by the bad.

Tini matriculated at Burgersdorp High, then left the town to study at the University of Cape Town, where she obtained a diploma and became a teacher. “Diplomas are great but it was short of what I wanted to achieve, so I saved and returned to UCT a few years later and graduated.”