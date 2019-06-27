SA’s leaders must come to the party

SA’s business future is squarely in the hands of the institutional leaders, yet if they do not embrace the concepts of leading with empathy, inspiration, trust, teamwork, communication and understanding, then the country is in for a very rough financial ride. So says Anton van der Walt, an internationally renowned human resources (HR) guru, mentor, speaker and author, who recently launched his second book, The Transformational Leader, and with it a training programme.

