Top speaker, author to share pitching secrets

With little under a month to go before the Daily Dispatch’s Business Summit, which will focus on “The Corporate Disruptor”, a host of speakers has been lined up to share valuable insights with attendees.

One of the speakers not to miss is internationally-renowned Justin Cohen, an author of four books and eight audiobooks.

He has also hosted a CNBC Africa show in which he interviewed some of the world’s leading business experts on their paths to success.

In the past 17 years, Cohen has presented in 20 countries, and in virtually every industry.

Cohen’s presentations have been lauded for presenting real solutions to real business problems.

“Justin really made his presentation relevant to our organisation.

“This was the best guest speaker engagement we’ve had in ten years,” said Dirk Eksteen, executive director of Bytes Managed Solutions.

HSBC Middle East managing director Raymond O’Neil said the presentations make a long-lasting impression on people.

“We are experiencing early returns on our investment with a clear increase in sales numbers,” he said.

Cohen’s latest book, Pitch to Win: How to Present, Persuade and Close the Deal, was recognised as the essential ingredient that got Julian Kyula onto the winner’s podium at the IBM Global Entrepreneur of the Year competition.