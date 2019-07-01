Top speaker, author to share pitching secrets
With little under a month to go before the Daily Dispatch’s Business Summit, which will focus on “The Corporate Disruptor”, a host of speakers has been lined up to share valuable insights with attendees.
One of the speakers not to miss is internationally-renowned Justin Cohen, an author of four books and eight audiobooks.
He has also hosted a CNBC Africa show in which he interviewed some of the world’s leading business experts on their paths to success.
In the past 17 years, Cohen has presented in 20 countries, and in virtually every industry.
Cohen’s presentations have been lauded for presenting real solutions to real business problems.
“Justin really made his presentation relevant to our organisation.
“This was the best guest speaker engagement we’ve had in ten years,” said Dirk Eksteen, executive director of Bytes Managed Solutions.
HSBC Middle East managing director Raymond O’Neil said the presentations make a long-lasting impression on people.
“We are experiencing early returns on our investment with a clear increase in sales numbers,” he said.
Cohen’s latest book, Pitch to Win: How to Present, Persuade and Close the Deal, was recognised as the essential ingredient that got Julian Kyula onto the winner’s podium at the IBM Global Entrepreneur of the Year competition.
Cohen’s advice to anyone pitching for a contract is: “Being the best doesn’t guarantee you the business. However, having the best pitch does.”
Cohen is a leading authority on human potential, with a postgraduate degree in psychology. He trains in the fields of motivation, sales, customer service and leadership.
“Whether you’re looking for clients, employees or investors, everyone needs to know how to pitch their products, services or ideas.
“Studies show that the No1 factor in B2B [business to business] buying behaviour is the skills of the person making the pitch,” Cohen says.
Many companies using the “Pitch” formula, credit Cohen with doubling the sales of their products or services.
Cohen has coached people who have never pitched before, enabling them to succeed in winning the toughest multimillion dollar deals.
Entrepreneurs hire his services when they have to secure massive venture capital funding and major blue chip companies pay him thousands of dollars to share the secrets that can result in doubled sales.
The summit takes place at the East London International Convention Centre on July 25.