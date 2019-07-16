BCM living up to its SMEs promise
Buffalo City Metro is living up to its promise of backing small and medium enterprises by sponsoring 20 East London entrepreneurs to attend the Daily Dispatch’s Business Summit titled “The Corporate Disruptor”.
The entrepreneurs will be selected from a competition in which they can submit their vision for their companies to the Daily Dispatch.
BCM’s acting general manager of trade, industry and sector development Xolelwa Majiza said: “BCM is committed to the upliftment of SME’s in our local communities and we look forward to the positive outcome for the entrepreneurs who attend the summit.”
In addition to attending the summit, three of the 20 entrepreneurs, judged to have the best ideas, will get an opportunity to do an on-stage pitch of their businesses at the gathering. The winner gets a prize worth R60,000 divided up into R30,000 for asset procurement and R30,000 for advertising in the Daily Dispatch.
Summit speaker Justin Cohen, the author of Pitch to Win said: “South Africa has brilliant budding entrepreneurs with great business ideas but that’s not enough. When it comes to a winning investment, you’ve got to know how to pitch. I’m looking forward to showing them how and selecting the best.”
Prior to their presentations, the best three entrepreneurs will receive a coaching session from Cohen, who will show them how to be pitch-ready, and sell their ideas and the potential of their company in two minutes.
Daily Dispatch general manager Ryan Megaw said: “We are excited about the introduction of the entrepreneur’s pitch at this year’s summit which will give a local SME entrepreneur the opportunity to bolster his or her business.”
Entries are restricted to entrepreneurs operating in BCM who are fully compliant and up to date with all business operating criteria, proof of which must be submitted with the application. This includes documents proving they are on the metro’s central supplier database and are clear of municipal debt.
The summit will unpack disruption in business, and empower delegates to become disrupters in their industries and give advice on how to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the 4th Industrial Revolution and the new fast-paced, digitally-driven and consumer-orientated marketplace.
Daily Dispatch is offering 50 tickets at a price of R1,500 per ticket to entrepreneurs who can prove that their businesses were registered less than two years ago.
To be among the 20 sponsored winners, entrepreneurs must submit a one-page pitch to marketing@dispatch.co.za. Include the business name, registration number, and the date started. Applications close Friday, July 19 at 12pm.
The summit will be held on July 25 2019 at 7.30am – 4pm at the East London International Convention Centre. For more information or to book a ticket visit www.dispatchsummit.biz