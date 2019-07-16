BCM living up to its SMEs promise

Buffalo City Metro is living up to its promise of backing small and medium enterprises by sponsoring 20 East London entrepreneurs to attend the Daily Dispatch’s Business Summit titled “The Corporate Disruptor”.

The entrepreneurs will be selected from a competition in which they can submit their vision for their companies to the Daily Dispatch.

BCM’s acting general manager of trade, industry and sector development Xolelwa Majiza said: “BCM is committed to the upliftment of SME’s in our local communities and we look forward to the positive outcome for the entrepreneurs who attend the summit.”