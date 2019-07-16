Plan to offer Magwa Tea to wider market

The Eastern Cape government is working on a plan that could eventually see the government owned Magwa Tea distributed into the mainstream market.

The tea is only available from the regional offices of the department of rural development and agrarian reform and a select few retailers in the Port St Johns and Lusikisiki area.

In June, however, premier Oscar Mabuyane announced that Magwa would be procured by all state departments in the province, including municipalities.

He said this was necessary because the government had pumped a lot of money into reviving the estate, which is based in the Lusikisiki area.

Provincial rural development and agrarian reform department spokesperson Ayongezwa Lungisa said the tea was not yet available in retail shops but only at their offices, and a few private distributors sold it in some towns.