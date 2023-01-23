×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Careers

Can’t find a job. How about taking gap year overseas after matric

Premium
By Ted Keenan - 23 January 2023

With three out of five young people out of work, the prospects for 2022 school leavers does not look promising, aside for the talented ones whose matric results allow them to waltz into  higher learning or others that have the right contacts to get full time employment...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...