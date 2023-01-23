Can’t find a job. How about taking gap year overseas after matric
Premium
By Ted Keenan - 23 January 2023
With three out of five young people out of work, the prospects for 2022 school leavers does not look promising, aside for the talented ones whose matric results allow them to waltz into higher learning or others that have the right contacts to get full time employment...
Can’t find a job. How about taking gap year overseas after matric
With three out of five young people out of work, the prospects for 2022 school leavers does not look promising, aside for the talented ones whose matric results allow them to waltz into higher learning or others that have the right contacts to get full time employment...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos