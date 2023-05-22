×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Careers

‘Mom was my inspiration’

I learnt a lot about business while helping with her burger patty side-hustle, says butchery owner Bohlale Buzani

Premium
By Anelisa Gusha - 22 May 2023

Mdantsane-born entrepreneur Bohlale Buzani credits his late mother for exposing him to the business world...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
Mantashe on De Ruyter's allegations and how to fix load-shedding